After his appearance in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna became an internet sensation for a reason. The diva, who enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, forayed into Bollywood after making a mark in the South industry. Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and others. After stepping into the Hindi film industry, the diva is seen arriving at different events putting their best fashion foot forward.

The Dear Comrade actress is often subjected to trolls and criticism. Recently, she was trolled for her skin show at the red carpet of different events for different functions. However, now she’s in the news owing to her bodyguard’s actions. Scroll down to read more.

Since morning, a clip from an event featuring Rashmika Mandanna is doing the rounds on social media. The viral clip in question sees Rashmika’s bodyguard pushing a fan away. Ever since the video went viral, netizens have been schooling the bodyguard after he pushed a fan who was trying to click a selfie with the actress. Check out the video shared by celebrity paparazzo Manav Manglani.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Unfair bro this is guys bouncers behaviour,” while another one said, “Jab actress ko koi problem nahi hai toh yeh 2 paise ke liye kaam karne wale cheap log kyu dhakka marte hai.”

A third netizens said, “This is not good yar bcoz of public this people’s r celebrity.” A fourth user said, “Jiske liye aap log ko fame milta h unhi logo ko dhakke mar rho ho same on guys.”

A fifth netizen wrote, “Very unprofessional secretary”

While sixth one said, “Strick action lena chahiye aise bouncers ke khilaf,” and 7th one commented, “Ye galat hain chai se jyada ketli garam hain Bc.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The actress now has Animal and Pushpa 2, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun, respectively, in the pipeline.

