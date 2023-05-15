The latest released look of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has taken social media by storm. After the success Pushpa-1 achieved, not only in terms of box office but also the impact it left, the effect of Pushpa-2 is is twice as more.

Recently, a fan shared his picture dressed exactly like Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2.

In the picture, Tirupati MP is dressed like Pushpa. The caption reads “Tirupati MP in #PushpaTheRule FL Getup 🤯💥🔥

Edi Pushpa Gadi Ruleuu 👑

Insane reach anna @alluarjun 💥”

Tirupati MP in #PushpaTheRule FL Getup 🤯💥🔥 Edi Pushpa Gadi Ruleuu 👑 Insane reach anna @alluarjun 💥 pic.twitter.com/DDnN8tWwAy — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) May 14, 2023

The craze we saw amongst the audience for Pushpa -1 for its hooksteps, dance numbers and Pushpa’s style was a vision to witness. While that was yet to come to an end, the craze for Pushpa 2 started right at time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2, along with a film where the industry’s three big names, actor Allu Arjun, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 is amongst the most awaited Indian films. In the last month, the makers teased the audience by showing the first glimpse and ever since then, the excitement level has increased tremendously. The hype went to the next level when it was recently learnt that audio rights had been sold for a whopping 65 crores. Now, here’s all you need to know about the same!

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa was a commercial success at the box office. The film grabbed all the attention because it managed to do good business despite Covid restrictions and the 50% occupancy rule. More than anything, the superb business of the Hindi dubbed version got the film all the limelight. Along with it, the social media craze helped in creating a huge impact.

