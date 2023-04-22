Allu Arjun has made his fans wait with bated breath for the return of Pushpa’s second instalment. Helmed by Sukumar, the first instalment, Pushpa: The Rise, hit the screens in December 2021 and took the box office by storm for all the known reasons. Since then, fans have been waiting to know more about the 2nd instalment. This year, on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, Pushpa 2 makers gave an epic return gift to all his fans and released an official Pushpa 2 poster.

While the makers are busy with the 2nd instalment, it is reported that the 3rd part is already in the pipeline. After Fahad Faasil’s hint, rumour mills have started buzzing that the Icon star is going international with the third instalment, and the title has already been locked. Yes, you heard that right! Scroll down for more in detail!

According to the latest media reports, director Sukumar has already read the script of Pushpa 3. Back in July, Fahad Faasil had also hinted at the third instalment, which was later criticised by KGF’s Yash’s fans. A report in Cinejosh reveals that makers are planning a third instalment in the series, and it will be reportedly titled Pushpa 3: The Rule Begins.

The report further states that the Allu Arjun starrer will take an ‘international twist’ and present Pushpa Raj’s rise as a formidable don. Whoa! Isn’t that exciting?

Earlier, hinting at Pushpa 3, Fahad Faasil was quoted by The View, “When Sukku sir first told me the story, #Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts. Recently when he talked to me, he said to be prepared for #Pushpa3 because he had enough materials to do it.”

As of now, there’s no official confirmation on the same. She shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement.

