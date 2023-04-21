The 93-year-old mother of superstar Mammootty, Fathima Ismail, passed away at a private hospital in the wee hours of Friday. The actor is evidently heartbroken by the loss. Keep reading to get all the details.

The Malayalam actor’s mother was suffering from an age-related illness.

She is survived by the superstar, Mammootty and his five siblings. Although the actor is at the zenith of his success, losing a parent figure always hits hard.

Mammootty’s mother Ismail was known for her, the lady-next-door image and was popular in her village, Chembu, near Kochi. She will surely be missed by all those who have known her. She has definitely left a mark on their heart.

The last rites of Mammootty‘s mother would be held in the evening at Chembu Muslim Jamath Mosque. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

