In the past, we have seen several producers, directors and even actors facing the wrath of the Income Tax Department and other agencies. The latest and shocking target is Pushpa 2 director Sukumar and even the production house Mythri Movie Makers. This development has raised questions about the impact on the highly-anticipated sequel led by Allu Arjun.

A few days back, on the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers unleashed the first glimpse of Allu’s Pushpraj in the Pushpa sequel. It created a riot and built up a solid curiosity among the audience. Post that, even an eye-catchy poster was released and ever since then, there’s been a huge buzz around the film. But now, it seems that the latest raids by the IT department might create some trouble.

As per Gulte’s report, the Income Tax Department conducted raids yesterday on the home and offices of Pushpa 2 director Sukumar and the production house Mythri Movie Makers. They have been searching for undisclosed assets and funds. This raid has shocked the entire Tollywood industry as big names are involved this time.

Apart from directing Pushpa 2, Sukumar is also co-producing it alongside Mythri Movie Makers. And ever since the raids were conducted, there have been talks about its impact on the Pushpa sequel led by Allu Arjun. If not on the level of buzz, this development has already started impacting the schedule of the film. It is being learnt that the director called off yesterday’s shoot scheduled at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Let’s just hope that it doesn’t affect Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 and that the matter gets solved as soon as possible.

