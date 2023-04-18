There’s no denial to the fact that Samantha’s presence did help Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in garnering huge buzz and attracting the audience. Her first-ever dance number, Oo Antava, created magic as it featured the actress’ bold and sexy moves. She looked smoking hot in it and to date, the song remains among the top favourite party tracks. Now, a video is going viral all over the internet, which features a little girl nailing Sam’s bold steps. Keep reading to know more!

Speaking about the song, Oo Antava enjoys a huge view count of 288 million on YouTube. The Hindi dubbed version ‘Oo Bolega…’ has a view count of a whopping 369 million. And some other dubbed versions are also available on YouTube, which enjoy a solid view count. It pretty much sums up the popularity of Pushpa’s chartbuster track which is high on Sam and Allu Arjun’s rocking moves and chemistry.

Coming to our story, in a viral video shared by an Instagram page called ‘viralsarcasm’, one little girl could be seen dancing effortlessly to Samantha’s Oo Antava song. One can see people enjoying her dance and cheering for her. Sure, it’s a treat to watch the performance but netizens have mixed opinions about the viral dance.

One of the users wrote, “No no no no cheering up .. look at the song selection and dance moves.. inappropriate at this age!” Another user said, “Needs to educate our children about our Indian culture.” One Instagram user lauded the girl tapping her foot to Samantha’s song, but made a point about the song is a bad choice for her age. He wrote, “Sure ..this kid is an amazing dancer..but this dance and song selection is inappropriate for her age. I wish kids these days were exposed to good music and art.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viralsarcasm (@viralsarcasm)

