After so many years, Indian cinema has started getting much-deserved attention on the global level. Last year, SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released, and it showed what Indian films are capable of. It even bagged an Oscar this year, and the Western media and audience are still going gaga over it. Now, Joe Russo (one-half of the directorial duo Russo Brothers) has come out lauding the Indian cinema. Keep reading to know more!

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR turned out to be a historic success at the worldwide box office as it made over 1000 crores gross. It even received huge critical acclaim and was praised for its execution, grandeur and watertight screenplay. Recently, Joe cited its example to explain the prosperity of Indian cinema and even assured of supporting it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking to Deadline, Joe Russo said, “Certainly a more diverse version and one that’s more international. Bollywood, for instance, is one of the more significant film businesses in the world but it has extremely minimal exposure outside of India. Thank God for movies like RRR, using a level of technical genius, visual effects, and mythological storytelling to appeal to a much wider audience. We learn about other cultures from movies like that.”

Speaking about supporting other industries in making a mark globally, Joe Russo added, “I guess, our goal would be empowerment. We want to support other markets as much as possible so their stories can get through in a broader way.”

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time, RRR has been praised by a Hollywood filmmaker. Earlier, even a legendary filmmaker like Steven Spielberg showered praised for the SS Rajamouli directorial.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Lady Gaga Walked Away With Tiffany & Co’s Diamond Necklace Without Informing Anyone Proving She Was Meant To Play Harley Quinn One Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News