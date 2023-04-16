Ram Charan and Jr NTR are one of the most loved and celebrated stars of Tollywood. Both actors enjoy a massive fanbase and never miss a chance to serve major friendship goals. During the promotions of RRR, their bromance had left everyone surprised, however, as per the latest buzz, their friendship has hit rock bottom, and it appears that there are some cracks in their relationship. Well, that’s quite shocking. Do they really have differences, or is it just their fans who keep creating unnecessary fights? What is the truth? Scroll below to read the details below!

Ram Charan and NTR share a great rapport with each other, and the news of differences between the two has been doing the rounds for a long time now.

As per a report from Siasat.com, the rumours of the crack between Ram Charan and NTR are doing rounds on the internet, and one of the main reasons behind it can be attributed to their rising global fame, fan wars, and respective career paths. It is being reported that NTR recently didn’t mention Ram Charan’s name during the promotions of Das Ka Dhamki, and it was also noticed that he didn’t mention Ram’s name in any of his messages of congratulations to the RRR team.

Apart from this, Jr NTR has not been in seen any of Ram Charan’s birthday parties, and it sparked the rumour of their differences. Talking about their projects, Ram is reportedly planning to be a part of a Hollywood project, whereas NTR is concentrating mainly on Bollywood projects, and this could also be one of the main reasons behind their apparent distance.

Well, if the rumours are true, it will be a big setback for the audience as they want them to collaborate on projects in the future and create magic on screen. However, only time will tell whether this is a passing phase or there is a serious crack in Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s friendship. Well, we hope for the best.

