Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela, who happens to be a third generation entrepreneur, along with Titan’s Business Head-South, Sharad R inaugurated flagship boutique of Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, in Hyderabad. This opulent destination, ensconced in the luxurious precincts of Jubilee Hills, is a true celebration of Zoya’s meaningful pieces of wearable art.

Each rare creation is an impeccably crafted ode to the Zoya woman, a muse whose essence is at the very heart of the brand’s ethos. With an Indian soul and an eye on the world, the Zoya boutique in Hyderabad is a shining example of the atelier’s signature experience of warm luxury, an unforgettable affair that elevates the way fine jewellery is experienced in India. Third generation entrepreneur, Upasana joined Titan’s Business Head-South, Sharad R. at the event.

“I like the meaningful stories behind Zoya’s beautifully crafted jewellery that is thoughtfully designed for today’s woman. Hyderabad is sure to enjoy this boutique and its many treasures that bring alive India’s rich tradition of artisanship through contemporary design.”, said Upasana Konidela.

Sharad R. added, “With its commitment to meaningful art and warm hospitality, Zoya is setting new standards in fine jewellery experiences in India. Our boutique in Hyderabad, carries forward the Titan promise to create a destination for homegrown luxury and a refined brand experience that is distinctly above the ordinary.”

On personal front, Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan are expecting their first child together.

