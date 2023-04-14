Villain Lifestyle, a leading men’s fragrances, accessories & now grooming brand, has today announced the launch of its latest personal care range with yet another compelling campaign starring the renowned Indian actor, Rocking Star and KGF fame Yash. Introducing the Xtreme Foam Choco Mint Face Wash, the brand makes its foray into personal care, encouraging men to look and feel the wickedest version of themselves.

The film showcases ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash in a never-seen-before avatar using the Xtreme Foam Face Wash – a first-of- its-kind foaming face wash fortified with the power of Chocolate and Mint. This face wash is part of a range of 12 products that form the Villain Personal Care range, another promising addition to the world of Villain. The brand that is known for its masculine, unique, and premium appeal, and also has a long line of popular fine fragrances including Villain Desire, India’s first pheromone-infused perfume, Villain The Joker, India’s first official joker perfume in partnership with Warner Media, Villain Revolver, India’s first revolver-shaped perfume and many more.

Commenting on the latest launch, Ananth Narayanan Founder and CEO Mensa Brands, said, “We are thrilled to have Yash launch our personal care range of products alongside our perfumes. He has been associated with the brand since its inception. As we take a leap into our next breakthrough category, we are confident that his charisma and persona will resonate with Indian men and will make us a brand to watch out for in the personal care space.”

Yash also expressed his thoughts about the campaign and said “I am happy to yet again launch something exceptional with Villain. Villain has been successful in creating something unique for the men of India, and I am sure that the consumers are going to love this.”

Watch all the action from Villain’s latest film here-

Villain’s personal care range featuring the KGF star is available on www.villain.in, all major e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and more, and also at offline stores.

