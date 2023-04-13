Nani may not have called to congratulate the filmmaker SS Rajamouli on winning the Oscars for RRR, but that never put a shade on their bond, which dates way back to 2012. Nani and Rajamouli worked in a pan-Indian fantasy action film, Eega, which brought in waves at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

However, last month when RRR won the Oscars, Nani decided to congratulate the team over a video on Twitter and didn’t reach out to Rajamouli personally. Now, in an interview, he revealed why he didn’t do it. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

In an interview with News18, Nani, who is currently busy with his film Dasara talked about why he decided to wish the RRR team through social media and didn’t contact SS Rajamouli directly. He said, “I could have called him but I didn’t want to because I knew that the whole world would be calling him and I know exactly what that feels like. I wished him on Twitter and he replied there. Their phones must have blew up with messages. It must have been madness! I just didn’t want my message to be added to that list.”

Going further in the conversation, Nani added how his relationship with SS Rajamouli goes beyond their profession, as the filmmaker is like a family to him. He explained, “SS Rajamouli is like family to me. We don’t share a director-actor equation. Makkhi happened ten years back. Throughout these last ten years, we celebrated a lot of festivals together. We even go to the farm together.”

“Every time a film of mine releases, Rama garu and Rajamouli garu watch the morning show on the first day and message me. In fact, they watch the morning show of every film on the day of its release. They are true movie buffs,” concluded Nani.

For the unversed, reports are rife that SS Rajamouli wants Nani to work in his upcoming project, along with superstar Mahesh Babu that will feature a globe-trotting action adventure. However, Nani’s latest release Dasara is already garnering a lot of positive responses from the audience.

What are your thoughts about Nani and SS Rajamouli’s bond?

