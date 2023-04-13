Dasara has turned out to be a bag of mixed feelings at the box office. On one side, the film has slowed down too much in its theatrical run and hitting the 100 crore mark in India looks impossible now, while on the other side, the Nani starrer is achieving some commendable feats at ticket windows. Read to know more!

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the film marked Nani’s pan-India debut, releasing in five Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Upon its release, the biggie opened to mostly favourable reviews from the critics and word of mouth too has been decent. However, after a superb start of over 20 crores nett, the momentum wasn’t maintained on weekdays. As a result, the film hasn’t lived up to its initial expectations.

As per Track Tollywood, Nani’s Dasara has created history as it has become the first film of a tier-2 actor to earn a share of 25 crores in the first two weeks in the Nizam region. This is a huge achievement for a mid-budget film and it’ll be interesting to see where it ends the theatrical run.

Meanwhile, post Dasara’s entry into the 100 crore club globally, Nani took to Twitter to express gratitude towards the audience. He said, “Our effort. Your gift. Cinema wins #Dasara.” Even the film’s success function was held in Karimnagar and it was a grand affair, with the director receiving a BMW car and each team member being gifted a 10-gram gold coin.

Dasara also stars Kirthi Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

