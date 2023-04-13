The election is just another festival of colourful India and with less than a month remaining for the Karnataka state assembly election, one can feel the political heat in the air. Amid it, BJP (Bhartiya Janata Party), which is known for its innovative ideas during campaigning, has come up with a song to project its achievements under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by using the composition of RRR‘s Naatu Naatu song. Keep reading to know more!

It was in last month, RRR’s Naatu Naatu song won an Oscar in the ‘Best Original Song’ category and made us proud. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose bagged the trophy for their work. Now, BJP is using this popular tune perfectly to attract the voters ahead of the state assembly election in Karnataka.

Recently, Karnataka’s Health Minister, K Sudhakar tweeted the political recreation of Naatu Naatu. In the song, the word ‘Naatu Naatu’ is replaced by ‘Modi Modi’ and it talks about the big projects like Shivamogga airport, Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway, metro lines and other welfare projects that have taken or taking place under the administration of BJP government in Karnataka.

Here’s the video:

Modi Modi version of Naatu Naatu song by BJP Karnataka for upcoming Karnataka election ☺️🔥 pic.twitter.com/iR4jY0958t — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) April 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning Telugu lyricist Chandrabose will be seen as a special guest on Telugu Indian Idol 2, streaming on the OTT platform aha. The 100 per cent local OTT platform announced that Chandrabose would support and cheer for the Top 9 contestants on April 14 and 15.

Speaking about the same, the Oscar-winning lyricist said, “For the episode’s best performer, I will be giving away the pen that I used to write the lyrics for ‘Naatu Naatu’. I hope this serves as a token of inspiration for all the contestants and encourages them to continue pursuing their passion for music.”

(Please note that BJP hasn’t officially announced it as their party’s election campaign song)

