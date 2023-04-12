Shah Rukh Khan returned to films with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The film, which was released in January this year, took the box office by storm for all the right reasons. Despite the tremendous box office performance, the film has bashed a section of cinemagoers for its poor VFX. Calling out the makers, netizens were seen ranting about the same on social media, saying the caricature-ish things could have been better, so much so that it is now being compared to Tiger Zinda Hai.

Recently, Yash Raj Film’s launched their new YouTube channel yFX, breaking down the VFX of films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, War, Samrat Prithviraj, Sultan and many more. However, just recently, yFX shared a BTS video from Salman Khan’s TZH breaking down its VFX step-by-step. But looks like, the CGI and VFX of TZH has left netizens mighty impressed so much so that they have been demanding Ali Abbas Zafar’s return for Tiger 3.

The 3-minute long video of Tiger Zinda Hai VFX breakdown by yFX opens with Salman Khan’s deadly fighting scene with wolves. Not many knew it too was a VFX scene. Right from Wolves making to destroying the cities in fights, they’ve shown it all. However, while scrolling through the comments, netizens called it better than Pathaan.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “How come the VFX and CGI of Tiger zinda hai are like 10 times better than Pathaan which released 5 years later…! Pathaan was literally a cartoon show with piss-poor effects.” While another said, “Jab itni acchi VFX bana skte ho to Pathaan me haga q.”

A third user wrote, “Bring back Ali Abbas Zafar, he is much better than Siddharth Anand”

While fourth said, “This film has better VFX than Pathaan and War.”

A fifth netizen wrote How come Pathaan Vfx is degraded compared to this that came out long ago

A sixth netizen said, “The VFX is getting better in Bollywood, I didn’t even realise some of the scenes in the movie were fake.”

“Ali Abbas Zafar best director spy universe,” “We need ali abbas zafar for tiger 4,” demanded a section of netizens.

Salman Khan is all set to return as Tiger on Diwali, 2023. But before that he will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

