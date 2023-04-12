Akshay Kumar has reportedly been replaced by Sidharth Malhotra in the much-anticipated sequel to Rowdy Rathore. The 2012 Bollywood flick starring Akshay in the lead also starred Sonakshi Sinha as a female lead.

Now, if rumours are to be believed, Producers Shabina Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are whole-hardheartedly investing their time and money in the new project. Amidst all the drama, an old video of Khiladi Kumar has surfaced where he speaks about how he never works for money. Read on for some interesting scoop.

A video on Twitter has surfaced where while promoting Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar speaks about how he can always make part two of Rowdy Rathore or Singh Is Kinng but his plan is not to make money. Speaking of his choices, Akshay asserts, “I could easily make a Rowdy Rathore 2 or a Singh Is King 2 and earn four times more than what I earn in these films but the plan is not about earning. The plan is about doing something where the society can understand about our field and our people.” In the video, the Bollywood star also spoke about how important it is to sign movies like Pad Man or Samrat Prithviraj.

Take a look:

Plan was never to earn money, i can make movies like #RowdyRathore2 and Singh is kinng 2 and earn 4 times more than i earning in socially relevant films ~ #AkshayKumar Ab logo ne majbur kardiya he akki sir ko ki wo vapis massy & comedy movies kare. pic.twitter.com/S2ZCaXpTOz — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) April 11, 2023

Reacting to the clip, one fan joked, “The plan is about…Sale Producer Ko Dubana Hai.” Whereas, another stated, “Ye propaganda nhi chalega sabko pata hai akki paise k liye hi ek saaal mein 6 film karta hai.”One added, “His days are over” as another asked, “Then why do you accept 10+ nonsense movies in a year??

In one of his earlier interviews, Akshay Kumar spoke along the same lines where he claimed that he works for the passion of cinema and not merely for money. “Today I have everything in life, I lead a good life”, said Akki.

The A-lister added, “I can easily sit at home and not earn but what about others who want to work (and earn money)? I am working today not because of money but for passion. The day I feel disinterested is when I will stop working.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently filming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2. The Bollywood biggie will also be seen in OMG Oh My God 2. His recent movie Selfiee also starring Emraan Hashmi proved to be a dud at the box-office.

