The covid-19 pandemic brought a significant change in the viewing pattern of the audience. Sadly, it did dent Bollywood to a large extent, and there has been a sudden rise in the craze of Hindi dubbed versions of South Indian films. So today, we’ll be taking a look at a fun comparison between successful films of Bollywood and successful Hindi dubbed South films at the Indian box office in the post Covide era. On one side, there’s a 500 crore monster like Pathaan; on the other, there’s KGF Chapter 2’s juggernaut!

Before we get started, please note that we’ll be considering films with verdicts of Hit, Super-Hit and Super-Duper Hit as per Koimoi’s box office parameters. After mentioning the films separately, collections will be combined for a comparison between Bollywood and Hindi dubbed versions of South Indian films (inclusive of Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam).

As per the filtered list, we got 5 films from the South which managed to get higher verdicts at the Indian box office. Pushpa earned a lifetime of 106 crores with its Hindi version. Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) did a business of 30 crores. KGF Chapter 2 and RRR earned massively with their Hindi dubbed versions by ending their lifetime at 434.62 crores and 277 crores, respectively. Kantara (Hindi) is the final name on the list, earning 81.10 crores. The combined collection stands at 928.72 crores.

Now coming to Bollywood, there are 4 films in total with higher verdicts. The Kashmir Files is the first mega success from Bollywood in the post-Covid era. It earned 252.50 crores. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did a business of 185.57 crores, while Drishyam 2 earned 241 crores. Pathaan smashed all the records and earned 543.22 crores. The combined collection from Bollywood stands at 1222.29 crores.

Check out the pie chart below:

One can clearly see that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan greatly boosted Bollywood when it was much needed to stand against the wave of South dubbed films!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

