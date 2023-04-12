The Super Mario Bros Movie has overtaken the world, becoming the highest-opening animated movie. The Chris Pratt starrer movie has recently smashed the Easter Monday record by knocking the 2016 DC film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While the movie is getting negative reviews from critics, it is on a rampage as it breaks several box office records.

IIllumination and Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in theatres on April 5 with an estimated worldwide opening of $368 million. The movie surpassed the record set by the 2019 Disney film Frozen II, and as days pass, it just broke the box office record by dethroning Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s $15 million mark on Easter Monday.

According to Box Office Guru founder Gitesh Pandya, Chris Pratt starrer The Super Mario Bros. Movie made $20 million at the domestic box office on Easter Monday. Earlier, the DC’s BVS movie had $15 million, and it had the record seven years ago. Along with that, the Super Mario movie now holds the record for the biggest Easter Sunday box office take of all time. Nintendo’s film has now grossed a grand total of $224.7 million domestically and $420.8 million worldwide.

Monster $20M MON for #SuperMarioBrosMovie, dropping only 42% from SUN. All-time biggest Easter Monday #boxoffice for any film ever beating old record of $15M #BvS set in 2016! #SuperMarioMovie ALSO holds record for biggest Easter Sunday of all-time too! $224.7M 6-day total. — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) April 11, 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will likely expect a major box office boost on Friday, April 28, when the film hits theatres in the Mario franchise’s native Japan. Along with that, the film is also expected to arrive on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service on May 9. With all the acclamations, the recent Super Mario movie did improve from the ill-fated live-action Super Mario Bros. film from 1993.

With Chris Pratt voicing Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, the movie also has Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, among others. With the success of the movie, a sequel to the Super Mario movie has been inevitable.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theatres now.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

