Chris Pratt Talks About His Character Of Super Mario In His Recently Released Film: "I Was A Bit Of A Wide-Eyed Dreamer Myself"

A summer’s treat for every 90s kid, the animated adventure, ‘The Super Mario Bros.’ movie revolutionises an “entire universe” for Super Mario in cinema. The film will have the 43-year-old ‘Jurassic World’ actor, Chris Pratt lending his voice to Mario. Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad are also key vocal artists of the much-anticipated film.

As the film gears up for its big screen release, Chris gets candid about Mario’s unique appeal to the fanbase. Epitomising nostalgia across generations & sharing a deep-rooted connection with the character, Mario, the actor said, “Mario is a wide-eyed dreamer who’s devoted to his brother and his family, and I really like it. That was me. I was a bit of a wide-eyed dreamer myself, very close with my own brother; although I think back in the day, I was maybe more like Luigi. But I’m Mario now.”

“Who doesn’t love a guy that never gives up?” Chris Pratt voices his unconditional love for Mario & elements of his character that viewers will relate to. “I love a guy that faces insurmountable odds and says, “Bring it on!” And his loyalty to his brother, his desire to please his father, and the idea that he wants to do something bigger than what he’s been doing are all very relatable aspects of his personality that drew me to the character. There are many elements of Mario that I think people will identify with, whether it’s his sense of justice or his willingness and perseverance to keep trying, feeling like the little guy that got an unfair shake,” the Hollywood actor concludes.

Helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film also stars Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will air in theatres on April 5th, 2023.

