Hugh Jackman brought Marvel’s Wolverine to life over two decades ago in the 2000 film X-Men. The actor is known for his iconic role, and his fans cannot think of anyone else stepping into his shoes. However, Jackman almost lost the role of Logan and the millions of dollars he made to Johnny Depp. Scroll down for more information.

Jackman has played a comic book character for the longest time ever. While he began his journey as Wolverine with the X-Men film series in 2000, it came to an end with the 2017 film Logan.

Logan, aka Wolverine, is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters in Marvel’s history. However, the makers of X-Men considered several other actors before casting Hugh Jackman. While many names have come up in the past who were up for the role and fans have shared their views on them, only a few know that Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp also almost became Wolverine.

According to Cinema Blend, Johnny Depp came close to playing the role. While many may not find Depp appropriate for the role, the actor has played some unique characters over the years. However, the filmmakers seemingly made the right choice and cast Jackman to play the serious and furious mutant. Apart from Depp, John Wick star Keanu Reeves and The Incredible Hulk’s Edward Norton were among the other actors who were taken into consideration for the role. Now, we can only wonder what the X-Men series would have looked like if Depp had Played the lead role. For the unversed, Jackman earned a total of $100 million in his role.

Jackman is now set to reprise his role as Wolverine for the upcoming film Deadpool 3. The Shawn Levy directorial will see Ryan Reynolds return to his quirky and sarcastic character.

