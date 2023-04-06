Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 has created many records for the franchise, and fans are yet to get over it. The fourth installment was one of the longest movies of the John Wick franchise, and audiences enjoyed every bit of it. However, a few people had an issue with the long runtime, and for that, director Chad Stahelski had a scene that would make the audience “want to go to the bathroom.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 was one of the few movies that got seemingly better with every upcoming installment. The reason credited could be the exponential growth curve of the character and creative team’s endless commitment.

During a conversation with BroBible’s Post-Credit Podcast, John Wick director Chad Stahelski reacted to the scene he designed for audiences to take a bathroom break. He says, “I don’t want to get up, so I have to hold it, and now it’s way too long!” Like, just stand up. I got something for you, for anyone watching John Wick: Chapter 4. After the water scene in the club, I did that to make you want to go to the bathroom. That’s a good time to go to the bathroom and come back, and you would be fine.”

The audience was stunned by the film’s ending. It was hard for them to see Keanu Reeves’ titular character ending his journey in the John Wick franchise. However, the audiences still believe that John Wick might return for the fifth film and have many fan theories proving their claim. By the time the directors have yet to give an official comment on it, we will see Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina starring Ana De Armas.

So far, the movie is still running in theatres, and the fans are praising Keanu Reeves’ performance as John Wick. Let us know what do you think about the movie, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

