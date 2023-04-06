Once you become a part of a controversy, there’s no going back. While no one famous said these lines, it is kind of true for all celebrities, especially Katy Perry at the moment. She is under the radar of netizens, and her every move is being scrutinised under a microscope. A new set of drama has unfolded on the stage of American Idol season 21, and guess what? Katy is in the middle of it. People are unhappy with the way she’s treating the contestants and her know-it-all attitude. Scroll on to learn more.

Katy judges the singing reality show along with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The talented singers are giving their best on the show to win the trophy, and a single mistake can lead them to their eviction. The same happened with Carina DeAngelo, 25, and Nutsa Buzaladze, 25, in the last episode. One of them was sent home, and the audience was not satisfied with the Roar singer’s verdict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carina and Nutsa were to perform the song I Put a Spell on You together. They were locking horns throughout the rehearsal over some issues. The latter abandoned her partner, and Carina was left to practice alone. In the episode, she said, “It hurts my feelings when someone doesn’t take it as seriously as I do. Hollywood Week is not a joke. It’s like ‘Hunger Games‘ or something. I just want to f**king sound good and it doesn’t right now. I don’t want to go home.” Katy Perry tried to understand their problems but couldn’t conclude. She asked the contestants to keep their issues aside and perform.

After the performance, Katy Perry called the act underwhelming and said, “I just think the energy was broken between both of you and so I think you couldn’t give each other the energy you both needed. That you both deserved. I think you’re both better than that performance.” Sadly the judges evicted Carina DeAngelo, the one who was actually making an effort throughout the rehearsal. As per NY Post, this did not sit well with the netizens, and they trolled the singer brutally on Instagram.

One user wrote, “Katy is so rude and condescending to the contestants unless it’s a male cutie then she acts like a teenage fool,” while another said, “And the Katy Perry remarks were rude also. Lost control, the show is now contrived and it’s an insult to the viewer! Bye bye.”

One mentioned the contestant who quit the show after Katy Perry mom-shamed her on the show and wrote, “She was incredibly insensitive and unkind to a sweet, raw and honest Sara Beth Liebe as if she’s forgotten what it’s like to be young and new to the ‘dream.'”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Starrer Gets A New Release Yet Again & It’s Preponement This Time, To Witness A Clash At The Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News