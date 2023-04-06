Jason Momoa is gearing up for his upcoming DC release Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the fans are also eagerly waiting for it. But the Studio has once again changed its release date but this time it will not disappoint you but rather make you happy since he will be arriving at the theatres sooner than he was set to come. Keep reading to find out the new release date of the Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman 2!

The first solo movie on Arthur Curry came out in 2018 that received a lot of love from the fans. The film had already been through a lot of controversies with Amber Heard still being in the film when fans demanded her removal from it because of her controversy with Johnny Depp. There have been other reasons as well, but first, let’s what is the new release plan.

As reported by Deadline, the Jason Momoa led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be arriving a few days early in the theatres. The DCU film was supposed to release on Christmas this year but the studio decided to release it five days earlier. Now the film will come out on 20th December 2023. The film will clash with Sony’s Ghostbuster: Afterlife.

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 was set to release on 17th March of this year, but that soon went down the drain. Then it was set to release on Christmas this year and now this. Hopefully, this stays put as the fans are already getting quite antsy about it.

Earlier, it was reported that Jason Momoa’s Aquaman would appear for the last time in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but a few days ago, the star of the film gave some other intimation to the fans. The DC Studio is still undergoing a lot of uncertainties regarding a few characters including Momoa’s about their probable future in the DCU.

For now, keep your fingers crossed for Aquaman 2 to hit the theatres on 20th December 2023.

