It has been seven years since the award-winning musical group One Direction called it quits. The band’s members are now focusing on their individual careers and are quite successful. However, singer Liam Payne is reportedly eager to team up with the gang again following his not-so-successful musical career.

After being formed in London in 2010 with Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, 1D had a good six-year run. The band became one of the most popular musical groups in the world with their quirky tracks. But, in 2015, Zayn stepped out of the band, and the rest four called it quits the next year.

Following One Direction’s breakup, most of the band’s members are enjoying a successful career with a number of hits. However, Liam Payne experienced a bit of a drop in his popularity and is now reportedly hoping to reunite with his former bandmates for a re-launch.

According to Ok! Magazine, a source close to the 29-year-old pop star revealed that he is “desperate” to get back with the band for his career. The source said, “Liam is desperate to get back on the road with the boys. His solo career hasn’t remained as successful as he hoped it would, and work has become stagnant for him.” The source further claimed Payne wants to be as successful as Styles and added, “He knows he’s somewhat fallen out of favour with the public and believes the only way he’ll be able to win back his fans is with a One Direction reunion.”

While Liam Payne is allegedly willing to win back his bandmates, one must note that he somewhat damaged his relationship with them over the years. During his appearance on a podcast, Payne dissed his former fellow bandmates, including Zayn and Louis, and even claimed that the group was formed around him.

What are your views on Liam’s alleged wish to reunite with One Direction? Let us know in the comments.

