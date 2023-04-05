Iranian-German model and actress Elnaaz Norouzi shared her experience working with Scottish actor and film producer Gerard Butler in the international project ‘Kandahar’. Gerard plays Tom Harris, a CIA operative stuck in Afghanistan during a mission.

While talking about her experience with working with the actor, Elnaaz said, “Working with Gerard was magical not only as a producer, but also as co-star, he is just so much fun and super nice on top of it. ‘Kandahar’ is an experience I will never forget.”

Elnaaz Norouzi is known for her work in the Pakistani movie ‘Maan Jao Naa’, and Hindi film ‘Hello Charlie’. She was also seen with Guru Randhawa in the music video ‘Made In India’ and seen in the web series ‘Sacred Games.’ The actress further shared her liking for Gerard Butler’s works which include ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’, ‘Tale of the Mummy’, and ‘Timeline.’ She further added, “I remember watching Gerard’s movies and I used to have a crush on him as a teenager. I am also thankful to Ric sir for guiding us through the film so well. I am just over the moon to be part of a Hollywood Movie. “

Elnaaz Norouzi and Gerald Butler starrer ‘Kandahar’ has been directed by Ric Roman Waugh. This film also stars Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Bahador Foladi, Travis Fimmel. It will be released in the US on May 26. On the work front, other than ‘Kandahar’, Elnaaz Norouzi will also be seen in ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’.

