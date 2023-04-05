American socialite and model Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular stars in the industry. She rose to fame following her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. While she is no stranger to controversy, the reality star does not hold back when it comes to taking on the haters.

From random social media trolls to A-listers such as Drake and Taylor Swift, Kim had her fair share of feisty feuds and vicious clap backs over the years. She once fired back at Chloë Grace Moretz, Bette Midler and Piers Morgan. All at once. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It all started when Kim Kardashian shared a n*de selfie with her 62.7 million Instagram followers and 41.4 million Twitter followers. The comments were divisive, to say the least, but Kim paid no mind to her haters and shared another photo of herself Monday night.

As reported by E! News, Bette Midler was the first to attack the SKIMS founder. She tweeted, “Kim Kardashian tweeted a n*de selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we’ve never seen, she’s gonna have to swallow the camera.” Chloe Grace Moretz then joined in and tweeted, “I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies.”

The Carrie actress then clarified her stance, tweeting, “There’s a huge difference in respecting the platform that you’re given as a celebrity and ‘slut shaming’ something I never have done and would never do.”

Finally, Piers referenced Kanye West’s recent tweets about being $53 million in debt—a tweet that was blown out of proportion, according to members of the Kardashian family. “I know the old man’s $50 million in debt, Kim – but this is absurd,” he tweeted. “Want me to buy you some clothes?”

Kim Kardashian decided to fight back, tweeting, “Sorry I’m late to the party, guys. I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check & transferring 53 million into our joint account.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proceeded to call out Chloe, Bette, and Piers one by one. “Hey @piersmorgan never offer to buy married woman clothes,” she tweeted. “that’s on some ashley madison type s–t #forresearch.”

Speaking to Bette Midler, she wrote, “Hey @BetteMidler, I know it’s past your bedtime, but if you’re still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding.” Kim also tweeted a picture of a candy conversation heart with the words “SEND N*DES” written on it.

Kim once again called her out in another Tweet, “Hey @BetteMidler I really didn’t want to bring up how you sent me a gift awhile back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu.” Kim also shaded Chloë Moretz for recently appearing half-n*ked in NYLON’s December/January issue.

“Lets all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to Twitter, since no one knows who she is your nylon cover is cute boo,” Kim Kardashian tweeted of the Little Mermaid actress, who boasts 2.1 million Twitter followers.

For more updates on Hollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Harry Potter Reboot TV Series With Multiple Seasons Based On JK Rowling’s Novel To Close Deal With Warner Bros? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News