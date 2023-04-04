Hailey Bieber drama continues although Selena Gomez has demanded peace from her friends. The supermodel had to reach out to Justin Bieber’s ex after she was bombarded with trolls and death threats by Selenators. Today morning, netizens were convinced that Kourtney Kardashian has picked her side but it looks like she and sister Kim Kardashian are connected to the Rare Beauty owner more than we knew. Scroll below for details!

Many people who’ve just begun following the feud must be wondering how the Kardashians came into the picture. Well, it began with a TikTok video of Kendall Jenner with Hailey allegedly taking a dig at Selena when she was body-shamed at Golden Globes. Later, Kylie Jenner also entered the fallout after she reportedly took a dig at Gomez mocking her ‘accidentally laminated’ brows.

But did you know? Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie and daughters of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian – Penelope, North respectively, are best friends! They often hangout together and even create TikToks together. Fans have previously enjoyed their clips on Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen songs and much more.

So now, most shouldn’t be shocked to know that Kourtney Kardashian is a shipper of Selena Gomez. There might not be confirmation to whether she has picked Sel over Hailey Bieber, but there’s certainly no bad blood there.

Netizens are in disbelief as they learn about the connection.

A user wrote, “TikTok Is just now discovering that Kourtney Kardashian Barker daughter Penelope and Selena Gomez sister Gracie Are best friends and have been forever”

Another tweeted, “Even Hailey Bieber didn’t see this coming”

A comment read, “Kourt is friends with Selena mother! Penelope and Gracie are friends so they been cool for the longest ! Kourt is drama free ! Kourt is that highschool friend who’s a Friend to all!!”

“North and Penelope dressed up as Taylor and Selena one time. She is definitely a swifties. The whole family is,” another mentioned.

Take a look of Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter with Selena Gomez’s Gracie below:

How cute Selena‘s little sister Gracie doing the call me maybe skit with Penelope Disick and North West pic.twitter.com/FUhxb0IJOq — .Hailo (@hailob4real) November 12, 2022

