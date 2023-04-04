American socialite and model Kendall Jenner is the fourth sister of the Kardashian family. She is best known for appearing in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is also one of the highest-paid models in the modelling industry.

Along with being amongst the top demanded top models, Kendall is undeniably the most controversial Kardashian as she has been in the news highlights for all the wrong reasons. There had been numerous events where Kendall took the backlash from the media.

One of the controversies Kendall Jenner was embroiled in was a soft drink commercial that was aired in 2017. She was accused of undermining the Black Lives Matter movement after handing a can of the soft drink to a police officer during a protest.

Kendall also spoke about facing the wrath of netizens over the commercial in a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As reported by BBC, the model says she’d “never purposely hurt someone”. “I just feel really, really bad,” Kendall told Kim Kardashian, and added, “I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended. I feel really bad that this was taken such a wrong way, and I genuinely feel like [rubbish]. I have no idea how I’m gonna bounce back from it.”

Kim Kardashian is then seen comforting Kendall and telling her she’ll learn from the experience. “This is the first time you’ve had a scandal,” she says. “This is your first real experience with something like this. This is just gonna be the biggest lesson learned for you.”

After the commercial went viral, many criticised her as a ‘privileged, white’ model- a peacemaker between civil rights activists and police. But in a tearful confessional piece on the season 14 premiere, Kendall Jenner said she regrets doing the advert. “If I knew this was gonna be the outcome, I would have never done something like this,” she said.

Khloe Kardashian then said: “You can tell this is eating up Kendall my sweet sister. Kendall crying makes me want to cry.” Kendall then said, “But you don’t know when you’re in the moment. I just felt so stupid. The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not my intent, and that’s what got me the most, is that I would never make anyone else upset.”

