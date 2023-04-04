Actors dropping out of roles after being stereotyped is expected in the showbiz industry. Adding to the list, Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira announced her shocking departure from the HBO show last year. The 26-year-old actress recently broke her silence and explained why she decided to leave the hit show as she played the role of ‘Fat Best Friend’, turning down her character of Kat Hernandez, a high schooler who struggles with her body image.

The actress played the role of the best friend of the lead and reportedly had clashes with creator Sam Levinson during Season 2. She went on to call it a ‘mutual decision’ after considering the character’s arc and storyline would go in the series. Read on ahead to know what she has to say about her departure!

The Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira candidly spoke about “toxic” set accusations and her much-rumoured feud with showrunner Sam Levinson during the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. She believed her character could not “fit into the show”. She added, “I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties [Levinson and I] knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend.”

Following the rumours of her feud with the Euphoria creator, Barbie Ferreira’s lack of screen time in season two and her character being sidelined was noticed by the fans. On reacting to the issue, she said, “So, for me, when people ask me about season two, it’s usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to season two, and I’m always like, ‘No, it’s okay, promise. It’s good,'”

There were also rumours that Barbie Ferreira walked away from the sets of the Euphoria. While clearing the rumour, she added, “I did not walk off-set. I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?”

Euphoria also stars Zendaya as the lead star cast.

