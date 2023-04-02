Zendaya-led Euphoria has become known for its graphic s*x scenes and the cast of the show hasn’t held back about stripping down on camera. The show had an intimacy coordinator to make sure that actors are comfortable while filming the steamy scenes. Well, today, we bring to you a throwback to when Sydney Sweeney opened up about the downsides of being naked onscreen and bared her heart in a candid chat. Scroll below to read the details!

Euphoria show enjoys a massive fanbase and it skyrocketed to fame with many actors but at what cost? Once during an interview, Sweeney revealed that when women choose to do n*de scenes, they are perceived differently.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi opened up about doing n*de scenes on their show Europhia. While Elordi said that he is no longer bothered by how much skin he shows in the show, Sweeney had a different take and said, “ I don’t think so many people took me seriously in Europhia because I took off my shirt. When I saw Voyeurs for the first time, I wondered if I had done too much. I researched celebrities who have done n*de scenes, trying to make myself feel better.”

Baring her heart on how things are different for male and female actors, Sydney Sweeney said, “There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with n*de scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work. But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them. They’re not actresses, they just take off their tops so they can get a role. There’s such a double standard and I really hope that I can have a part in changing that.”

For the unversed, Europhia is an American teen television drama that received a lot of positive reviews from audiences all across the globe and starred Zendaya in a leading role.

