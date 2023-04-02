Pop star Britney Spears, who got married to model and actor Sam Asghari in California in June 2022, was recently seen hanging out with an unidentified man in Puerto Rico just days after getting clicked without her wedding ring. The latest spotting of the crooner comes amid the rumours of her split with Asghari.

Sam Asghari most recently addressed the rumours of parting ways with Britney days after he was also clicked without his wedding ring. A rep of Asghari revealed that the model was filming a movie the reason he was seen without a ring. Read on to know the scoop.

According to Page Six, Britney Spears was spotted at Starbucks in the beachside town of Dorado in Puerto Rico. The source close to the publication exclusively spilled the details on the unidentified man revealing that it was Britney’s “security personnel.” In the newly-surfaced pictures, Britney can be seen taking a sip from her tumbler cup while looking at the person who accompanied her. The man was spotted wearing a striped tee, along with a pair of khaki pants and a black cap and he reportedly conversed in Spanish. The source further stated, “[He] ordered and [they] left in the same car together.” Britney has so far not responded to her split rumours with Asghari but the sources claim all is well in paradise.

While Britney is yet to respond, Sam Asghari’s rep did speak about the ongoing controversy. The rep shared that Asghari failed to join his wife Britney Spears on vacation due to his prior work commitments. The former had recently shared a picture of himself on Instagram from a plane where his wedding ring was visible in the shot.

Speaking of Britney Spears, the actress had also ditched the wedding ring a few days ago as well when she shared a video of hers dancing in Hudson. For the unversed, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot less than a year ago in a star-studded affair.

