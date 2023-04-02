While everyone knew it was going to be a fireball of a movie, no one was expecting John Wick: Chapter 4 to be a tsunami of action and emotions. The movie starring the unbelievable Keanu Reeves killing a mountain of men has received a wild response, and the audience has lapped up the film. But (spoiler ahead), the climax of the movie put us all in a state of shock because it showed the passing away of Wick and an end to his journey. Fans have been curious to know what happens next. Now, what if we tell you that it is definitely not the last time?

We already know that the John Wick franchise has a future and more chapters are already underway. But that is not the only future; the universe is now branching out, and spin-offs and prequels are planned. One of the confirmed spin-offs is Ballerina, which will star the ethereal Ana de Armas in the lead. And now it seems like even Keanu can’t stay away.

Yes, you have read that right. As per the latest reports making way to us, Keanu Reeves will appear as John Wick in the spin-off titled Ballerina alongside Ana de Armas. The interesting part is that he will not be making just a cameo for the legacy value but will have a juicy part to play in the trajectory of this new leading character in the franchise. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Giant Freakin Robot report, Ballerina co-writer Shay Hatten Has revealed that Keanu Reeves will be joining the movie as John Wick, adding that it is not just a cameo but a proper part. “We got him to be in it for a good chunk. He’s a real character, and it’s not just kind of a one-piece cameo,” Shay said.

Meanwhile, Shay Hatten also revealed that Ballerina would be set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. Besides Keanu Reeves, the movie will also see Ian McShane return as Winston, Anjelica Huston as The Director, Lance Reddick as Charon and a few more alumni.

