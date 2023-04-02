Singer and songwriter Harry Styles, who is currently linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, was seen strolling with apparent ex-flame Kiko Mizuhara in Tokyo. The former One Direction member was spotted walking after what appeared to be a long night out with Mizuhara. The latest development comes just hours after the singer reportedly shared a passionate kiss with Ratajkowski. Read on for the scoop.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were recently clicked spending time in each other’s company failing to notice they got captured while kissing each other. Ratajkowski also made headlines for filing the divorce from film producer and ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022.

Speaking of Harry Styles’ most recent outing in Japan, according to the publication The Sun, it seems the 29-year-old crooner partied the night away after performing his latest leg of Love On Tour. The singer was captured via live-streamed webcam footage where he was seen walking down a street in the wee hours in Tokyo with American-Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara. According to the publication, Styles appeared to be giggling and enjoying his time with his former lover. Spilling the beans on the rapport they share an insider told the publication, “Harry and Kiko go back a long way and he can totally be himself around her. She also understands that he is recognized everywhere he goes, so it was a chance for the pair of them to catch up away from the prying eyes of fans.”

The source further told the publication, “Harry loves Tokyo, and it is a really special place for the two of them.” Interestingly, the As It Was hitmaker was seen wearing the same navy suit and untucked white shirt from what he was wearing a night earlier.

Kiko Mizuhara, on the other hand, was spotted donning a bright pink wig with knee-high silver boots in the deserted party district of Shinjuku. She was seen offering the singer shelter under her dome umbrella as they strolled down the street. For the unversed, Styles and Mizuhara were rumoured to be dating in 2019 when the two partied together.

