Emily Ratajkowski is currently the talk of the town following her steamy kissing video that went viral with Harry Styles. The actress even made it to the headlines earlier this year after she backed Taylor Swift and called out Ellen DeGeneres for a 2012 interview. Now, Emily recently revealed that she had become a Swiftie amid romance rumours with Styles. One must note that Harry Styles and Taylor Swift reportedly dated briefly in 2014.

Taylor’s video from The Ellen DeGeneres Show went viral in January on TikTok. The clip featured Tay being uncomfortable when Elle forced her to keep talking about her dating life. As Emily reacted to the video on the social media platform, she recently opened up about the reason behind backing the singer.

It has been over two months since the video resurfaced on social media, and now the model is setting the record straight as to why she supported Taylor Swift. In an interview with Elle Magazine, the Gone Girl actor said, “I recently became a Swiftie.” She further praised Swift’s album and talked about her documentary.

Emily further mentioned that she did not follow the singer’s journey but watched her interview and said, “I was so struck by how clear she’s being about what is making her uncomfortable.” She further added, “I think the lens that I would’ve viewed that interview from 10 years ago versus now has evolved so much, which is why it struck me.” Emily confirmed that she commented on the clip casually and did not think it would make headlines.

Emily Ratajkowski continued to talk about Taylor Swift’s interview with Ellen DeGeneres and called it “another example of a woman who has been faced with such blatant misogyny and sexism, and yet we don’t want to admit that, because she’s powerful and successful, and also she’s white.”

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted kissing Harry Styles in Tokyo, Japan. However, the two are still tight-lipped about their romance rumours. For the unversed, Styles and Taylor Swift dated on and off back in 2012.

