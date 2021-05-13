Nothing can take away the fact that Ellen DeGeneres, with her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, entertained the world in abundance. Starting from 2003 to this very day, with over 2000 interviews, the mass popular talk show host has introduced the world to a new concept and gave Hollywood a huge platform to talk and promote their product. But, to our dismay, Ellen is parting ways from us.

Advertisement

The world has woken up to rather sad news today, as Ellen has confirmed that the show will discontinue after the 19th season, which will be the last. Yes, you read that right. DeGeneres is signing off, and soon the talks about the fun on the episodes of the show will be a thing in the past. Ellen has herself spoken about the same and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

The speculations of Ellen DeGeneres thinking of quitting The Ellen Show has been in the rumour mill for ages. With the toxic workplace allegations put on her, everyone thought she would never return, but she did. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter now, Ellen has said she has been thinking about calling it off since 2016. While wife Portia De Rossi was with her decision, Warner Bros and the showrunners convinced her to stay for three more seasons.

Ellen DeGeneres will now sign off on some 3000 episodes and approx 2,400 celebrity interviews. Talking about the same she said, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

Meanwhile, the ghost of toxic work environment allegations and the s*xual misconduct row are not leaving Ellen DeGeneres anytime soon. As per a Buzzfeed expose, all the misconduct has led to an internal WarnerMedia investigation. Ellen also spoke about the same and confirmed there is an investigation.

Ellen DeGeneres said, “So, there was an internal investigation, obviously, and we learned some things, but this culture we’re living is [is one where] no one can make mistakes. And I don’t want to generalize because there are some bad people out there and those people shouldn’t work again but, in general, the culture today is one where you can’t learn and grow, which is, as human beings, what we’re here to do.”

There is a wide fanbase that will miss Ellen DeGeneres! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Enola Holmes 2: Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill AKA Sherlock Holmes To Work More Closely This Time?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube