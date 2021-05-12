Nothing is more exciting for the world on Netflix more than the future of Enola Holmes. The movie, with its first part garnering 76 million views in its debut month, was very much proof of its mass popularity. Though not confirmed, it is a pretty famous secret by now that Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are coming together for a sequel.

Advertisement

Based on Nancy Springer’s book Enola Holmes is the story about the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes’ sister. The film stars Millie as the titular character and Henry Cavill aka Superman as the detective who has been a cult forever. While there have not been many updates on part 2, the latest dash of grapevine says there will be more of Henry this time around and that too alongside Brown. Now that’s exciting. Below is everything you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

As per Geekosity, who have found their hands on some hot stuff about Enola Holmes 2, say that the franchise this time around will have Enola aka Millie Bobby Brown and Sherlock Holmes aka Henry Cavill work more closely together on the adventures. This means more Henry screen-time and we are all game for it. The source said, “What I’ve been told is that this sequel will see Brown’s Enola and Cavill’s Sherlock work more closely together.”

Now, Netflix, which acquired the film from Warner Bros who wanted a theatrical release for it, made the best decision in the platform’s profit. The movie is the most successful one in Netflix’s 2020 filmography. But the streaming giant has till now refrained from officially announcing Enola Holmes 2. Talking about the same the source says a sequel has been on cards since day one. And to add to that, even Millie Bobby Brown herself has expressed her interest in the sequel. She is also the producer on the first if you aren’t aware.

The source said, “A sequel was on the cards from day one. After all, the books span multiple entries beyond what the first movie covered and both Harry Bradbeer and Millie Bobby Brown expressed interest in future entries.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: BTS Is All Set To Perform ‘Butter’ For The First Time At Billboard Music Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube