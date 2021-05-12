Hollywood star Angelina Jolie quips she has been single “for a long time” because she is too picky about partners.

Jolie divorced Brad Pitt in 2019, and the former couple has six children — Maddox, (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), and the twins Knox and Vivienne (12).

Asked if she has a list of ‘nos’ when it comes to finding a new guy to date, Angelina Jolie said: “I probably have a very long list (of ‘nos’). I’ve been alone for a long time now.”

Angelina Jolie can be a worrier, but she’s thankful she doesn’t need to fret about her “cool” children because they are all “very capable”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told E! News: “I have six very capable children. Of course, you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly, I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.’

“We’re such a team so I am very, very lucky. I’m always the one who worries but I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people.”

She shared that playing PTSD-stricken firefighter Hannah Faber in her new film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” had been a “very healing” experience for her.

“I am drawn to people who have been through something and are broken and then find their way forward and overcome it. As an artist, it’s very healing to play people like that. She’s been very healing for me because you just get so broken and then you stand back up,” she said.

