Angelina Jolie has been breaking the internet with her ongoing custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. We have heard link-up rumours of Pitt in the past, but Jolie has kept herself away from the dating game for quite some time now. But it looks like the diva might have discussed the possibility of finding love again.

Yes! You heard it right. In a recent interview, Angelina joked about being single for such a long time and how her children help with her single motherhood. Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to an interview given to Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie said, “I probably have a very long list [of nos]. I’ve been alone for a long time now.”

Angelina Jolie also revealed how she is able to raise her kids as a single mother. She said, “I have six very capable children. Of course, you wake up, and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,”‘ she added before confessing how roles have reversed in recent years…

Angelina further ads, “But honestly, I think a few years ago it switched, and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.”‘

Angelina Jolie proceeded to share, “They take such really good care of me, and we’re such a team. So I am very, very lucky…So I worry. I’m always the one who worries, but I adore them. They’re cool people.”

Talking about the golden couple, Brad and Angelina announced their split in 2016 and were legally divorced in 2019, but things are far from amicable as she has alleged domestic abuse. They have been at war over their kids for five years, with Brad striving for 50/50 custody, with Angelina wanting full physical custody.

We really hope that this drama soon ends and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie come to a proper conclusion amicably.

