American singer Nick Jonas has released a few intimate songs in the past few years of his career. The songs include the film Fifty Shades Darker song Bom Bidi Bom with Nicki Minaj and Sexual from the film Spaceman. Now the singer talks about his take on people using his songs in s*x playlist.

Advertisement

Nick has been married to Priyanka Chopra for over two years now. The two are juggling well between their personal and professional lives. The 28-year-old singer now emphasizes the importance of having a good playlist for sex.

Advertisement

During a conversation with GQ UK, Nick Jonas was asked about his take on people using his songs during ‘sweet lovemaking’. To which the singer said, “I think it’s flattering. It’s important to have a good playlist and I certainly have mine. I wouldn’t include my own music on that playlist though. It is (quite off-putting). But I would be thrilled if someone used my music on theirs for that experience.”

Nick also spoke at length about Priyanka Chopra, her criticism of his songs, proposing her and more. When he was asked about proposing to Priyanka the first time he met her, the singer said, “It was a sort of proposal. I did get down on one knee and say, “Where have you been all my life?” But I didn’t say, “Will you marry me?” That came much later.”

Nick Jonas also revealed how much PeeCee’s opinions on his work matters to him. He said, “She’s the first person I play stuff for. Her input and opinions mean a lot to me, especially when it’s something so directly tied to our experience and our relationship. She loved it, which was great.”

The Spaceman singer further quipped on whether he will take out a song from his album if Priyanka didn’t like it. He said, “It’s important to have that natural dialogue. If there was something she was working on that I didn’t feel was 100 per cent what it could be, and vice versa, we would share that with each other out of love and respect for one another.”

Must Read: Margot Robbie Reveals ‘Annoying’ DCEU For Introducing Poison Ivy To Explore The Relation Between Her & Harley Quinn

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube