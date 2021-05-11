Margot Robbie is all set to play Harley Quinn for the third time in the upcoming The Suicide Squad movie. The actress, who played DC’s anti-hero in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, recently spoke wanting a comic book character making its DCEU entry. Wondering who? It’s Poison Ivy.

In a recent conversation, Margot opened up about pestering DC to introduce Poison Ivy in films. For the unversed, Harley and Poison share a rapport that may put her relationship with the Joker in the shadows. Read all she said below.

During an interview with Den of Geek, for their magazine’s The Suicide Squad cover story, Margot Robbie spoke about pestering the makers to have Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy’s relationship onscreen. She told the magazine, “Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’”

Margot Robbie added, “I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.”

For people saying that Harley Quinn and Joker are the ultimate duo, fans of the comic book and animated TV show will know that Harley’s true love is Pamela Isley, aka Poison Ivy. The two have often been a couple—either platonic, romantic, or even sometimes in-between.

This isn’t the only time Margot Robbie has spoken about wanting Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy’s relationship onscreen. In a previous conversation with PrideSource, Robbie had discussed the same, saying: “If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they’re actually s*xually involved as a couple.”

She had further added that she’s been trying to get Poison Ivy into the universe because their relationship is one of her favourite aspects of the comics.

Would you love to see Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in a relationship with Poison Ivy onscreen? Let us know in the comments.

