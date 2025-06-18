When The Legend of Tarzan came swinging into theaters in 2016, it had all the jungle juice it needed big names, big budget, and big legacy. According to IMDb an early casting decision could’ve changed everything—Emma Stone passed on playing Jane, leaving the path clear for Margot Robbie to swing into the role.

With The Wolf of Wall Street already under her belt, Robbie brought star power and steel to the Countess of Greystoke. The role was originally up for grabs between her and Stone, but the studio chose Robbie in early 2014. Even with that casting coup, The Legend of Tarzan struggled to find footing.

When Tarzan Swung and Missed: How a $180M Epic Lost the Jungle Beat

Directed by Harry Potter veteran David Yates, the film dropped on July 1, 2016, and looked like a summer blockbuster on paper. Alexander Skarsgård led as the reformed jungle legend, with Samuel L. Jackson riding shotgun. Christoph Waltz stepped in as the villain, and Djimon Hounsou brought the gravitas. Still, the story was packed with slavery exposés, Congo politics, diamond dealings, and some literal ape drama—never quite clicked with audiences.

The movie raked as per Box Office Mojo $356.7 million globally. With a massive production budget of $180 million, it needed over $400 million just to break even. According to wikipedia, the film lost Warner Bros. around $40 million. The studio claimed it broke even, but industry math told a different story.

Even the opening weekend buzz couldn’t lift it. Despite a slick trailer and a familiar hero, Tarzan got tangled in mixed reviews and faded fast against sharper competition.

What If Emma Stone Played Jane Instead of Margot Robbie?

Imagining Emma Stone in the role adds another layer of what-if. Her sharp comic timing and grounded charm might’ve reshaped Jane’s arc. But it’s Robbie who embraced the adventure, giving Jane fierceness and fire. She holds her own in every frame, especially in scenes where she’s outsmarting villains or staring down stampedes.

Still, not even her performance could rescue the film from its financial quicksand. It didn’t bomb. But it didn’t roar either.

Today, The Legend of Tarzan is remembered more for who almost starred in it than what it achieved. Emma Stone passed. Margot Robbie delivered. The movie swung hard but landed just shy of greatness and profits.

