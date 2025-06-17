Whether it’s her breakthrough performance as Mikaela in Transformers, the eerie charm of Jennifer’s Body, or her tough-as-nails role in Rogue, it isn’t easy to think of Megan Fox without instantly picturing one of her many iconic roles. Fox has demonstrated over the years that she can play a variety of roles, which makes her a dependable on-screen persona that viewers adore supporting. Since 2025 has already crossed its halfway point, fans are wondering what Megan Fox films are lined up next.

Megan Fox New Movies Coming Up?

Well, for now, sadly, Fox doesn’t have any feature films officially lined up for release in 2025. Her last project was Subservience, a sci-fi thriller that hit screens in 2024. Since then, she has been evidently missing from the big screens. But that doesn’t mean she’s disappeared from the spotlight entirely.

Megan recently made a guest appearance on Overcompensating, a comedy-drama series that dropped on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2025. In the show, she appears as herself in a lighthearted cameo. Despite making a brief cameo appearance, fans definitely enjoyed seeing her pop up after months of break. It is awaited to see when Megan Fox new movie will be released.

Why Isn’t Megan Fox Headlining A Movie In 2025?

The reason behind Fox’s quieter schedule this year is rather personal, linked with the birth of her fourth child, a baby girl. The baby is her first child with Machine Gun Kelly. Although the couple has now reportedly parted ways, they’re said to be co-parenting their daughter together. Fox shared glimpses of her pregnancy journey on social media, as per PEOPLE, calling it an “unplanned but happy surprise.”

And right now, it looks like Fox is giving motherhood the focus it deserves. With a new baby and major life changes unfolding behind the scenes, it’s understandable that she is temporarily shifting her focus to her personal life rather than her professional.

Fox appears to be embracing a slower pace in 2025, soaking in motherhood and personal development after years in the spotlight and dozens of roles. She is currently concentrating on a different type of starring role, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see her lighting up the screen again in the future.

