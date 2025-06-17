Fans of The Naked Gun film series are in for a treat with a reboot set for release in 2025. Paramount Pictures has unveiled the trailer of the upcoming spoof comedy The Naked Gun, bringing back Liam Neeson in the iconic role of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film is touted to be a slapstick comedy featuring Pamela Anderson alongside Neeson. The film is set to hit Indian theaters on August 1, 2025.

The Naked Gun trailer is hilarious, giving a glimpse of Liam Neeson smashing WWE star Cody Rhodes. In the new film of the series, Neeson will lead the Police Squad to save the world, and he is said to be the only man with the particular set of skills to do so. Joining him is Pamela Anderson as Beth, a woman who turns to Drebin for help following the mysterious death of her brother.

What Is The Naked Gun About?

The upcoming comedy is a reboot of the Naked Gun film series and the classic TV show Police Squad, created by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker. The franchise originally debuted with The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! in 1988, starring George Kennedy and Priscilla Presley, and went on to spawn two sequels. The trailer promises wild comedy, action & chaos as Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson team up for the reboot.

The upcoming The Naked Gun is helmed by Akiva Schaffer and produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins. Schaffer has co-written the script with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. Besides the lead cast, the film also features Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston. The spoof comedy opens in Indian theatres on August 1, 2025

The Naked Gun Trailer

