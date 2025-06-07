Throughout his acting career, Liam Neeson has delivered some memorable performances in several films like Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List, Kinsey, Batman Begins, and Taken, to name a few. But chances are, you might’ve already seen the popular ones. So, we’ve compiled a list of three overlooked and underrated Liam Neeson films you can stream right now on Indian OTT platforms.

1. Seraphim Falls

Year of Release – 2007

– 2007 Director – David Von Ancken

– David Von Ancken Streaming On – Lionsgate Play

– Lionsgate Play IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Plot: Set in the aftermath of the American Civil War, the Western film follows the story of Colonel Morsman Carver (Liam Neeson), who is on a relentless mission to hunt down former Confederate officer, Gideon (Pierce Brosnan), with whom he has an old, personal grudge. Both men must survive an unforgiving wilderness and dangerous terrain in the cat-and-mouse chase.

2. Cold Pursuit

Year of Release – 2019

– 2019 Director – Hans Petter Moland

– Hans Petter Moland Streaming On – Lionsgate Play

– Lionsgate Play IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Plot: This action thriller revolves around a quiet snowplow driver (Liam Neeson) who sets out to avenge his son’s death at the hands of a gang of drug dealers. Very soon, his pursuit of vigilante justice puts him against a ruthless crime lord.

3. Run All Night

Year of Release – 2015

– 2015 Director – Jaume Collet-Serra

– Jaume Collet-Serra Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

– Amazon Prime Video (Rent) IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Plot: A former hitman, Jimmy Conlon (Liam Neeson), is forced to come out of retirement when his estranged son Mike (Joel Kinnaman) becomes the target of his old crime boss and best friend, Shaun Maguire (Ed Harris). With just one night to protect his son and survive, Jimmy must deal with his violent past and race against time to outsmart both the mob and the cops in a relentless chase through New York City.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence’s Best Movies Ranked: From Silver Linings Playbook To The Hunger Games

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News