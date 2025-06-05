Jim Carrey’s thought-provoking comedy-drama The Truman Show was released in theatres on June 5th, 1998. It was directed by Australian filmmaker Peter Weir (known for Witness and Dead Poets Society) and featured Carrey in the role of a lifetime. Even after 27 years, it remains a beloved classic. Read on to know more about this highly rewatchable film, why it’s more relevant than ever, and where you can stream it on OTT.

On this day 27 years ago Peter Weir’s ‘THE TRUMAN SHOW’ was released in theaters. pic.twitter.com/7KvGy6GMwz — A Shot. (@ashotmagazine) June 5, 2025

The Truman Show: Plot

The film follows the story of a seemingly ordinary insurance salesman, Truman Burbank (played by Jim Carrey), who is unaware that his entire life is a part of a massive reality TV show watched by millions around the world. Everyone around him, including his family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers, is a paid actor controlled by a powerful television producer (Ed Harris). However, the story takes an interesting turn when Truman begins to suspect that everything is a setup. That’s when he decides to find out the truth and sets out on an adventurous journey to uncover the reality of his existence.

Why Is The Truman Show Relevant Even Today?

When The Truman Show came out in 1998, it seemed like a crazy idea. But now it feels like a warning we didn’t see coming. We live in a world where our phones and apps track us all the time. Just like Truman, we’re always being watched, but digitally. What makes the concept eerily relevant even today is how it makes you think about what’s real. With all the filters and fake stuff online, it feels like we’re living in a world made for us, like Truman’s fake life. Back then, it was just a story. Now, it feels like the movie predicted the future. And that’s why The Truman Show still matters.

The Truman Show – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film received widespread praise from both critics and audiences. It has an outstanding 94% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a user rating of 8.2/10 on IMDb.

Where To Watch The Truman Show On OTT?

The film is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video OTT platforms in India.

The Truman Show Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Hurry Up Tomorrow Expected OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Jenna Ortega’s New Thriller After Box Office Flop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News