Martial arts star Donnie Yen is all set to impress fans once again with his latest action-packed drama, The Prosecutor. This Chinese thriller blends courtroom drama with intense action, offering something fresh from the celebrated actor. After creating waves at the global box office, the film is now gearing up for its OTT debut in India.

About The Prosecutor

In The Prosecutor, Donnie Yen plays Fok Chi-ho, a former prosecutor who returns to fight the system when a young man from a poor background is wrongly accused of drug trafficking. While the legal machinery closes in on the innocent man, Chi-ho digs deep and uncovers a network of corruption led by power barons who have been using lawyers to manipulate the justice system for their ends. What ensues is a high-stakes odyssey toward passion and betrayal where Chi-ho puts his very life on the line to bring the truth to light.

Together with Donnie Yen, this fast-paced legal thriller stars Julian Cheung, Michael Hui, Francis Ng, and MC Cheung Tin-fu. The movie combines riveting courtroom drama with heart-stopping action sequences, a definite must for any active crime-thriller fan. Since Donnie leads the cast, directs, and produces, the film guarantees a power-packed, emotional, and justice-driven narrative.

When & Where To Watch The Prosecutor?

For viewers in India, The Prosecutor will soon be available for streaming. It will be released on Lionsgate Play. The Prosecutor will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, providing many viewer options for enjoyment. The official stream release date is June 13, 2025, as per OTTplay. So, fans have plenty of time to brace themselves to watch Donnie Yen’s latest exciting live-from-Net-from-Home performance.

What Makes The Prosecutor Worth Watching?

This isn’t your average courtroom film. The Prosecutor blends the pace of an action flick with the intensity of a legal drama. It’s a battle between right and wrong, rich and poor, truth and deceit—played out in courtrooms, dark alleys, and minds clouded by power. The film is a strong commentary on how the justice system can be twisted, and how one man’s fight can make a difference.

Donnie Yen’s portrayal of a morally driven former prosecutor is a refreshing break from his usual high-octane roles. He balances emotion with action, and sharp legal arguments with equally sharp punches.

