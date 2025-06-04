Science fiction thriller genre has given us some of the best content across platforms. From Stranger Things from the US to Dark from Germany, each global region has created its own standard. One thing about these thrillers is that it requires a keen and curious eye to find these gems that promise to boggle your mind. Most thrillers go undetected amidst the star-studded and mass-marketed offerings. If you are one of those who continues to be enamoured by Netflix Germany’s Dark, then here is one science fiction thriller for you will certainly enjoy.

Why 12 Monkeys Is Experiencing A Streaming Revival Years After Its Finale

This sci-fi thriller show on Netflix boasts of an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Considering Rotten Tomatoes’ strict rating policy, this score is a clear testament to the thriller’s engaging content. This thriller is none other than 12 Monkeys, which aired a decade ago on Syfy. It ran from 2015 to 2018 across four seasons, chronicling the journey of James Cole, a time traveller from a post-apocalyptic future. He travels in time to warn and save the humanity against a lethal virus that would go on to destroy the entire humankind. He crosses paths with Dr. Cassandra Railly, a virologist. The duo joins hands to go to the root of this virus epidemic and uncover a shady organization by the name of Army of the 12 Monkeys.

As James and Cassandra go deeper into the mystery, audiences are introduced to several classic time travel segments like alternate universes, time loops, anomalies, and more. Fans of Doctor Who would also certainly enjoy the time travelling aspect shown in 12 Monkeys. While playing strong on the time travel part, the show also retains a strong moral strain by diving into the philosophy of life and asking questions that might befuddle science, too.

The series is a loose adaptation of a 1995 film of the same name starring Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt. Aaron Stanford and Amanda Schull play the leads in the series, with Demore Barnes, Noah Bean, Emily Hampshire, Andrew Gillies, and Allisen Down in pivotal roles.

Upon its release in the late 2010s, the series drew mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. While many commented that the show lacked a structured approach, others complemented the efforts to present a tight story with each season. The show is seeing a renewed interested from the fans much after its release, especially for fans who like to sink their teeth into all things sci-fi and time travel.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Skin-Prickling Horror Hit On Netflix Is A Must-Add To Your Watchlist—Viewers Call It “More Of An Experience”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News