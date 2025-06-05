Disney’s live-action Snow White, led by Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, is all set to arrive on OTT after a disappointing box office run. The digital release seems more than a streaming date as of now, as it will test whether the film can find a second life beyond the box office, where things went sideways early.

When & Where Is Disney’s Live Action Snow White Releasing On OTT?

Snow White arrives on Disney+ on June 11, 2025, just 82 days after its theatrical run began in March. The platform officially announced the release via a social media post with a caption that reads, “Experience the magical, musical movie event on #DisneyPlus. Stream Disney’s #SnowWhite on June 11.” Viewers in India can watch it on JioHotstar on the same date.

Snow White Struggled At The Global Box Office

The movie struggled from the very start, bogged down by controversy before it even opened. Zegler’s comments about the original 1937 film and her social media presence stirred up strong reactions. Co-star Gal Gadot didn’t avoid headlines either, facing backlash tied to her political stance, which led to the film being banned in some regions and targeted by organized boycotts.

When it finally hit theaters, the numbers didn’t do it any favors. It made $87 million in the US and finished with $205 million globally, falling far short of its massive budget (per Box Office Mojo).

Audience Reviews & Ratings Made It Worse

According to CBR, Disney attempted a limited theatrical re-release in May, which went largely unnoticed with shockingly low per-screen returns. As far as Disney remakes go, Snow White fell into one of the worst-performing categories in recent memory. Its poor reception didn’t stop at the ticket counter either, as audiences and critics alike hammered it, with a 40% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an even lower IMDb rating, which currently stands at 1.8 based on 363K reviews.

Will Streaming Decide The Future Of Disney’s Snow White?

Now, the real spotlight turns to streaming. Disney has previously seen titles like Moana and Lilo & Stitch grow into franchises thanks to their performance on Disney+. Moana earned over a billion dollars worldwide, and its success online led to a sequel and a live-action reboot. Lilo & Stitch is tracking toward similar territory, racking up impressive box office numbers and streaming hours alike.

Whether Snow White can recover its reputation or spark enough interest for future spinoffs will likely depend on how it performs on Disney+. The soundtrack, which blends new tracks like Waiting on a Wish with classics such as Heigh-Ho, could appeal to fans at home more than it did in theaters.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Hard-Hitting Angelina Jolie Film Co-Starring Irrfan Khan Is A Must-Watch For Its Raw Power & Emotional Depth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News