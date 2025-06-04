The eagerly anticipated John Wick spin-off Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas in the titular role, is slated for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025. Until it arrives, we recommend checking out a lesser-known but similarly themed action thriller that may have flown under your radar. We are talking about a 2021 film called The Protégé, which was directed by Martin Campbell, the filmmaker behind iconic James Bond movies GoldenEye (1995) and Casino Royale (2006). Read on to know about the film’s plot and where you can watch it on OTT.

The Protégé – Plot & Lead Cast

The film follows the story of a highly skilled contract killer, Anna (played by Maggie Q), who was rescued as a child by a legendary assassin, Moody (Samuel L. Jackson). Moody raises Anna as his own daughter and teaches her all the tricks of the trade. But Anna’s life is turned upside down after Moody is brutally murdered. Determined to uncover the truth and seek justice, she sets out on a relentless revenge mission that leads her into a deadly game of cat and mouse with a mysterious killer (played by Michael Keaton).

The Protégé – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film holds a critics’ score of 64% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, with a notably higher audience score of 82%. The RT critics’ consensus reads, “Maggie Q’s still waiting for the action movie that really deserves her — but until then, The Protégé hits just hard enough to satisfy.” On IMDb, the film has a user rating of 6.1/10. However, don’t let the number hold you back because this action-packed thriller might just surprise you.

Where to Watch The Protégé On OTT?

The film is streaming on the Lionsgate OTT platform in India.

The Protégé Trailer

You can watch the film’s official trailer here to get a glimpse of its stylish action, intriguing characters, and fast-paced narrative.

