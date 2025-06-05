Heads of State, the highly-awaited action-packed comedy, is set to have its digital premiere very soon. The film is expected to be a global adventure blending explosive action and sharp comedic banter that will take audiences on a thrilling ride. It combines fast-paced action sequences and creative stunts with a heavy dose of nostalgia, reminding viewers of the 90s charm of the golden era of buddy action comedies.

Helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the director behind Hardcore Henry (2015) and Nobody (2021), the movie features an all-star ensemble cast including Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine. It marks the reunion of Cena and Elba since The Suicide Squad.

Heads Of State About: Plot

The movie is an action-packed comedy about the U.S. President (John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba), who have a very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.” However, when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary, who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces, they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other.

During the crisis, the duo has to set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world. They are also allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to put an end to the conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

Heads of State: Cast

Alongside Cena, Alba, and Chopra Jonas, the film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles. It is directed by Ilya Naishuller. The screenplay is handled by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, and Harrison Query. The latter also created the story.

It is produced by Peter Safran, p.g.a., and John Rickard, p.g.a., and executive produced by Marcus Viscidi, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, John Cena, and Idris Elba.

Heads Of State: Release Date

The movie will have its global digital premiere on Prime Video on July 2, 2025. The platform took to social media to announce the release date in a post with a caption that reads, “Keep calm and carry on. Heads of State arrives July 2 on Prime Video India.”

Heads of State: New Trailer

Alongside the official release date announcement, Prime Video also shared an explosive new trailer, preparing viewers for chaos, combat, and charisma.

Keep calm and carry on. Heads of State arrives July 2 on Prime Video India pic.twitter.com/tf4YJybseT — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 4, 2025

So mark your calendars and get ready to witness the action-comedy from the comfort of your homes starting July 2, 2025!

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: The Prosecutor OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Donnie Yen’s Chinese Action Crime Flick In India?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News