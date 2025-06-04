Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg is one of the most prolific and acclaimed directors across the globe. From iconic blockbusters such as E.T., the Indiana Jones Trilogy, Saving Private Ryan, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List, to modern masterpieces like West Side Story and The Fabelmans, the 78-year-old filmmaker has built an unparalleled cinematic legacy. But did you know that the legendary director had a long-standing desire to direct a James Bond movie? Surprisingly, he was turned down—not once, not twice, but three times. Read on to find out why his Bond dream never came true.

First Attempt: Spielberg Impresses Roger Moore But Lacks Experience

According to an earlier report by Screen Rant, Spielberg met Roger Moore in Paris in the early 1970s. The late English actor played the iconic spy in seven James Bond movies between 1973 and 1985 and was impressed by Spielberg’s directorial debut, Duel. In the meeting, Moore recalled that Spielberg expressed his desire to direct a James Bond film. The message was conveyed to Bond producer Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli, who ultimately turned Spielberg down, believing he lacked sufficient directorial experience at the time.

Second Attempt: Even After Jaws, Still Not The Right Fit

After Steven Spielberg directed the game-changing 1975 blockbuster Jaws, he directly approached Broccoli as a potential director of a James Bond film, but was rejected a second time. This time, Broccoli reportedly felt that Spielberg still wasn’t the right fit for the franchise.

Third Attempt: Post-Close Encounters, Money Becomes the Issue

Following the critical and commercial acclaim of the sci-fi film Close Encounters of the Third Kind in 1977, Spielberg made one more attempt. However, he was turned down yet again. Interestingly, the reason this time wasn’t directorial experience or creative compatibility—it was purely financial. Spielberg was considered too expensive for Eon Productions to afford.

So, that’s how one of the world’s most iconic filmmakers was turned down not once or twice, but three times as the director of a James Bond movie.

Who Will Direct The Next James Bond Movie?

It’s highly unlikely that Steven Spielberg will direct a James Bond movie now. According to a recent report by Esquire, the leading contenders to helm the next installment in the franchise are Christopher Nolan, Danny Boyle, Edward Berger, British filmmaker Steve McQueen, and Matthew Vaughn. But since nothing has been finalized yet, an official confirmation is eagerly awaited from the franchise’s stakeholders. Until then, fans will have to wait and watch who ultimately gets the ‘license to direct’ the next James Bond film. Who do you think would be the best choice?

